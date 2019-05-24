Brandon Maxwell talks 'Project Runway,' undressing Lady Gaga

hello

FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Designer Brandon Maxwell created the look that had her transitioning from a huge pink gown to black bra and panties, including glittery sky-high boots, at the May gala, considered fashionâs biggest night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Designer Brandon Maxwell created the look that had her transitioning from a huge pink gown to black bra and panties, including glittery sky-high boots, at the May gala, considered fashionâs biggest night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga, right, and designer Brandon Maxwell at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Maxwell created the look that had her transitioning from a huge pink gown to black bra and panties, including glittery sky-high boots, at the May gala, considered fashionâs biggest night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga, right, and designer Brandon Maxwell at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Maxwell created the look that had her transitioning from a huge pink gown to black bra and panties, including glittery sky-high boots, at the May gala, considered fashionâs biggest night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This May 6, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga, right, and designer Brandon Maxwell at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Maxwell created the look that had her transitioning from a huge pink gown to black bra and panties, including glittery sky-high boots, at the May gala, considered fashionâs biggest night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Lada Gaga's multiple fashion reveals were a big moment at the Met Gala. They were also a sweet one for her friend Brandon Maxwell.

Maxwell was the designer by her side who peeled off all her layers on the pink carpet. He created the look and is also one of the judges on the revived 17th season of "Project Runway" on Bravo.

He admits to some nerves at the May gala, considered fashion's biggest night, but told The Associated Press he knew his famous friend had his back. He says he felt calm every time he looked over the pop star.

Of his new stint on TV, Maxwell says he can relate with the design contestants. He's had his own womenswear brand for about four years. He knows firsthand the pressures they're feeling on the series.