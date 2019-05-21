Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared

hello

Michelle Underwood searches through the wreckage of a feed store where she stored most of her belongings in Peggs, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A tornado touched down near Tulsa International Airport amid storms in the Southern Plains that brought a deluge of rain and powerful winds, closing an interstate and flipping campers at a raceway. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

David Dick wades out of the water after checking on his flooded home in Sperry, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A tornado touched down near Tulsa International Airport amid storms in the Southern Plains that brought a deluge of rain and powerful winds, closing an interstate and flipping campers at a raceway. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

Michelle Underwood searches through the wreckage of a feed store where she stored most of her belongings in Peggs, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A tornado touched down near Tulsa International Airport amid storms in the Southern Plains that brought a deluge of rain and powerful winds, closing an interstate and flipping campers at a raceway. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

A baseball equipment storage shed lays in a heap next to the baseball fields at Floyd Gwin Park, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Odessa, Texas, the day after a severe storm passed through. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP) Associated Press

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt surveys flooding damage near Minco, Okla., from the air Tuesday, May 21, 2019, following heavy rains across the state. Associated Press

Michelle Underwood searches through the wreckage of a feed store where she stored most of her belongings in Peggs, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A tornado touched down near Tulsa International Airport amid storms in the Southern Plains that brought a deluge of rain and powerful winds, closing an interstate and flipping campers at a raceway. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

A large tree rests inside a home where a man was rescued near Newton and St. Louis Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

A crew puts a tarp on a home after storm damaged it near Newton and North Rockford in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

Emergency crews evacuate people from a high water area following heavy rains Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in El Reno, Okla. Associated Press

A RV has a board through the front windshield after storms did damage near Marshall and North Rockford in Tulsa, Okla.,on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

Kayden Evans, left, 6, and Keely Younger, 6, play in the water on a flooded street in El Reno, Okla., following heavy rains Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Associated Press

Karen Spencer is helped to her storm cellar by her daughter Tammi Foster in Peggs, Okla. Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Spencer's home was hit by an apparent tornado on Monday night. She and her husband Ed didn't have time to make it to the cellar on Monday and rode the storm out in their home. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

Jose Menjibar walks across his flooded property following heavy rains Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in El Reno, Okla. Associated Press

Traffic drives through flood water across U.S. 81 in downtown Kingfisher, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 prior to law enforcement diverting traffic. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle via AP) Associated Press

David Dick wades out of the water after checking on his flooded home in Sperry, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A tornado touched down near Tulsa International Airport amid storms in the Southern Plains that brought a deluge of rain and powerful winds, closing an interstate and flipping campers at a raceway. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

Uncle John Creek is overflowing it's banks in Kingfisher, Okla., Tuesday May 21, 2019. (Billy Hefton/Enid News & Eagle via AP) Associated Press

Traffic turns around as flood water covers 13th street in Kingfisher, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Billy Hefton/Enid News & Eagle via AP) Associated Press

Michelle Underwood searches through the wreckage of a feed store where she stored most of her belongings in Peggs, Okla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A tornado touched down near Tulsa International Airport amid storms in the Southern Plains that brought a deluge of rain and powerful winds, closing an interstate and flipping campers at a raceway. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Associated Press

A storm front seen from Chesterfield Parkway westbound onramp to Highway 40 (Interstate 64) is seen looking west in to St. Charles County, in Missouri. The storm rolled into the region Tuesday evening. Funnel clouds were reported in St. Charles County, but there were no immediate reports of major damage. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A dangerous storm system in the Midwest produced dozens of tornadoes for the second consecutive day Tuesday, demolishing a racetrack grandstand and damaging buildings in a wild animal park in Missouri but sparing St. Louis, the biggest city in its path.

Two deaths, both in Missouri, were blamed on the severe weather that started in the Southern Plains Monday night and moved to the northeast. Missouri and parts of Illinois and Arkansas were in the crosshairs Tuesday. By Wednesday, the storm will move into Great Lakes region, where it will weaken. But another storm system was gathering steam for later this week, potentially covering an area from Texas to Chicago, according to the National Weather Service.

The skies grew dark over St. Louis before nightfall Tuesday and a tornado warning was issued for the city and surrounding suburbs, but the storm passed overhead without producing the rotation that often spawns tornadoes and the city was mostly spared except for heavy rain.

"The danger has passed for the St. Louis area," said National Weather Service St. Louis meteorologist Jason Gasselin.

The weather service Storm Prediction Center website listed 37 reports of tornadoes on Tuesday in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

A tornado early Tuesday near Tulsa International Airport injured one person and damaged about a dozen homes. The airport was unscathed, but passengers were moved into shelters for about 30 minutes and several flights were delayed.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management spokeswoman Kim MacLeod said crews rescued a man who was pinned under a tree.

Storms Monday evening flipped campers at Lucas Oil Speedway in Hickory County, Missouri, injuring seven people, four of whom were taken to hospitals. The speedway's grandstand also was destroyed, forcing cancellation of racing this weekend that was expected to draw about 3,000 campers.

Another twister Tuesday afternoon hit a drive-thru wild animal park in southern Missouri. Webster County Emergency Management Director Tom Simmons said buildings were damaged at the Wild Animal Safari near Strafford, but there were no reports that people or animals were injured. All of the animals were accounted for.

Simmons said about a half-dozen homes were damaged in the county. A tractor-trailer was blown off a highway.

Heavy rain was called a contributing factor in the deaths of two people in a traffic accident Tuesday near Springfield, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an SUV skidded across the center of U.S. 160 and struck a tractor-trailer, killing both people in the SUV, Brandon Beasley, 23, and his 24-year-old wife, Christin, of Willard, Missouri.

Missouri authorities also reported several water rescues from flash flooding. Among them was an 18-year-old woman who was swept off a flooded road near Joplin Monday and stranded overnight until nearby residents heard her yelling. She had only minor injuries.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency, citing worsening flood concerns and soil inundation, as well as forecasts calling severe storms and possible tornadoes into Wednesday morning.

Flooding was also an issue in Oklahoma, where the Oklahoma Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 40 in El Reno, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, because of high water. The National Weather Service says up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain had fallen since Monday. In El Reno and Stillwater, home to Oklahoma State University about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, emergency responders rescued people from their homes.

With a potentially dangerous storm bearing down on St. Louis, baseball's Cardinals were taking no chances, calling off a Tuesday night game against the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals.

Heavy snow melt from the north and significant spring rains have led to waves of flooding in Missouri, and President Donald Trump on Monday issued a major disaster declaration for 13 counties in the state damaged by March flooding.

The Missouri River is expected to reach major flood stage by the end of the week at Jefferson City, Hermann, St. Charles and elsewhere. The levee near Jefferson City's airport holds back water up to 30 feet (9.14 meters), Cole County Emergency Manager Bill Farr said, but the National Weather Service expects a crest of 32.3 feet (9.85 meters) Thursday. Sandbagging won't help because the levee is too long, he said.

"We're just keeping our fingers crossed," Farr said.

___

Miller reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press writers Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Mo.; Hannah Grabenstein in Little Rock, Ark.; and David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Mo., contributed to this report.