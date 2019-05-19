 
Asian shares mixed, India and Australia up on vote outcomes

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 5/19/2019 10:58 PM
BANGKOK -- Shares are mixed in Asia, with India and Australia leading gains following elections that look set to keep incumbents in office.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.3% as the government reported Monday that the economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.1% annual pace in January-March.

Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell back without any positive updates on the trade standoff between the U.S. and China.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed Sunday to get straight back to work after a shock election victory by his conservative government left bewildered voters wondering how they were taken by surprise.

Voting in India's election, which lasted more than five weeks, ended with exit polls predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party and its allies will win another five years in office.

