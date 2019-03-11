The Latest: May travels to Strasbourg to meet with Juncker

hello

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech in Grimsby, Britain, Friday March 8, 2019. Battling to stave off a second defeat for the unpopular deal, May also implored the EU to help her make "one more push" to get her Brexit agreement through a skeptical British Parliament.(Christopher Furlong/PA via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday March 6, 2019 (House of Commons/PA via AP) Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech at the in Grimsby, north east England, Friday March 8, 2019. British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January. (Christopher Furlong/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on talks about Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May is heading to France for face-to-face talks with EU leaders as she scrambles to save her Brexit deal from defeat in Parliament.

May's Downing St. office said she was flying Monday afternoon to Strasbourg, France, to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

May has been seeking changes from the EU to her divorce deal since lawmakers in Parliament resoundingly defeated it in January. But the bloc is unwilling to reopen the withdrawal agreement.

If May can secure a legally binding change on provisions for the Irish border, some lawmakers who opposed to deal may be persuaded to vote for it in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Britain is due to leave the bloc in 18 days, on March 29.

___

2 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that the European Union's executive Commission has made an "important offer" to Britain to unblock an impasse over the U.K.'s withdrawal agreement.

British lawmakers' opposition to the deal centers on concerns over arrangements for the Irish border. Prime Minister Theresa May's government has been seeking changes, but the EU refuses to reopen the agreement after long negotiations.

Merkel said in Berlin Monday it was "very welcome" that Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier made "a multitude of suggestions" over the weekend on how to define the so-called "backstop" meant to keep open the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland.

She added: "I think that an important offer has again been made to Britain, and now it is of course for Britain to respond to these offers."

___

1:55 p.m.

Ireland's deputy prime minister says U.K. leader Theresa May is set to hold last-minute talks with European Union leaders to try to save her foundering Brexit divorce deal.

Simon Coveney says May will fly to Strasbourg, France, a seat of the European Parliament, on Monday "to try to finalize an agreement, if that's possible."

May's 10 Downing St. office would not confirm the trip.

Britain's Parliament is due to vote Tuesday on the withdrawal agreement, which it has already rejected once.

May's office says talks are continuing to try to secure changes to the deal that can win over opponents in Parliament. May has spoken by phone to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker twice in the past 24 hours.

___

11:50 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May still hopes to secure changes from the EU that can win U.K. lawmakers' backing for her Brexit deal, despite a lack of progress in last-minute talks.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday that "no further meetings at political level are scheduled."

But May's spokesman, James Slack, said "talks are ongoing" at a technical level, and there is "a shared determination by both sides to find a solution."

British lawmakers are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve May's Brexit deal, which they resoundingly rejected in January. They look set to defeat it a second time, with the U.K. due to leave the bloc on March 29.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers have urged May to postpone Tuesday's vote rather than risk another crushing defeat.

But Slack said the vote "will take place tomorrow."

___

9:15 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting to save her European Union divorce deal with the negotiations deadlocked a day before Parliament is scheduled to vote on the plan.

May promised lawmakers two weeks ago they would get a second vote on the deal by March 12, but hard-line Brexit supporters are warning she should postpone the vote rather than risk another crushing defeat.

The House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected the deal in January, primarily because of concerns over arrangements for the Irish border. "Technical" talks aimed at securing concessions from the EU failed to secure a breakthrough over the weekend.

Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell told the Times of London that "anything that avoids what looks like a massive defeat on Tuesday is worth considering."