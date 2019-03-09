Boca beats Lanus in landmark Argentine women's soccer match

A Boca Juniors' fan watches the Superliga women's tournament between Boca Juniors and Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina Saturday, March 9, 2019.The women competed in one of Argentina's most famous stadiums on Saturday, a milestone for the female players who are fighting for the same rights as male soccer players in the country's most popular sport. Associated Press

A young Boca Juniors' fan watches the Superliga women's tournament soccer match between Boca Juniors and Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. The women competed in one of Argentina's most famous stadiums on Saturday, a milestone for the female players who are fighting for the same rights as male soccer players in the country's most popular sport. Associated Press

Boca Juniors' Camila Ares, left, fights for the ball with Lanus's Magali Molina during the Superliga women's tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Boca Juniors' Camila Ares, right, fights for the ball with Lanus's Magali Molina during the Superliga women's tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Boca Juniors' Micaela Cabrera, controls the ball during the Superliga women's tournament match against Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Associated Press

Boca Juniors' Noelia Espindola, not seen, celebrates scoring against Lanus with teammates during the Superliga women's tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. The women competed in one of Argentina's most famous stadiums on Saturday, a milestone for the female players who are fighting for the same rights as male soccer players in the country's most popular sport. Associated Press

Boca Juniors' Yamila Rodriguez, right, shields the ball from Lanus' Mayra Gauna during the Superliga women's soccer tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. The women competed in one of Argentina's most famous stadiums on Saturday, a milestone for the female players who are fighting for the same rights as male soccer players in the country's most popular sport. Associated Press

Boca Juniors' Yamila Rodriguez, below, fights for the ball with Lanus's Leila Garcia during the Superliga women's soccer tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, March 9, 2019. The women competed in one of Argentina's most famous stadiums on Saturday, a milestone for the female players who are fighting for the same rights as male soccer players in the country's most popular sport. Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentina's Boca Juniors women's soccer team hammered Lanus 5-0 in La Bombonera Saturday in a landmark game that was the first time an official women's tournament match was played in the legendary stadium.

The game, held prior to a Boca Juniors-Lanus men's match, was highly anticipated coming a day after International Women's Day and amid the rising force of Argentina's feminist movement.

Women's soccer in Argentina is still played by amateur athletes and one player recently took legal action against her club and the Argentine soccer federation to gain professional status.

On Saturday, when the teams took the field, a handful of Boca Juniors fans received the players with the same song they would sing to the men: "Boca, my good friend, we will be with you this campaign again."