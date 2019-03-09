First lady: Growing ease in official role, but not politics

In this March 7, 2019, photo, Naw K'nyaw Paw of Burma poses with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first lady Melania Trump as she is awarded the 2019 International Women of Courage at the Department of State in Washington.

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, first lady Melania Trump smiles as she steps away from the podium after speaking alongside President Donald Trump at a hangar rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, waves to reporters as he bid farewell to visiting Colombian President Ivan Duque and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval, outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington.

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, first lady Melania Trump talks with Amani, 13, of Mombasa, Kenya, during her visit to the National Institutes of Health to see children at the Children's Inn in Bethesda, Md.

In this March 8, 2019, phot, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk hand in hand in Beauregard, Ala., as they tour areas where tornados killed 23 people in Lee County, Ala.

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump rattled off surefire applause lines when she addressed a largely female audience that had gathered to celebrate other women.

The record number of women in Congress. Women's unemployment hitting a 65-year low. Two million more women in the workforce since her husband was elected president in November 2016.

Many of the first lady's applause lines could easily fit into a campaign stump speech. But as President Donald Trump shows his eagerness for the coming 2020 re-election battle, less clear is Mrs. Trump's fervor for joining the effort.

She largely avoided the campaign trail in 2016, citing a desire to be home for the couple's son, Barron, now 12.

A spokeswoman says Mrs. Trump will likely want to be home again for her son.