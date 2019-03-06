Florida pulls away to beat Ole Miss 64-57 in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Delicia Washington and Funda Nakkasoglu both scored 17 points to lead Florida past Mississippi 64-57 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference women's basketball tournament.

Florida (8-22) led 18-16 after a low-scoring first half, but shot 11 of 20 from the field in the third quarter to push its advantage to 43-30. The 13th-seeded Gators advance to face No. 5 seed Missouri on Thursday.

Washington shot 8 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

Ole Miss (9-22) was led by Crystal Allen, who scored 22 points. The Rebels shot just 34.5 percent and didn't make a 3-pointer until the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss closed the year with six straight losses. The Rebels did have some good moments in coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's first season, including a shocking win over nationally-ranked Kentucky in January.

