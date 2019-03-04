 
News

OxyContin maker: Lawsuit distorts facts, scapegoats company

 
By BOB SALSBERG
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/4/2019 11:28 AM
hello

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is asking a court to throw out a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts' attorney general that accuses the company, its owners and top executives of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids.

In its motion seeking dismissal, Purdue argues the lawsuit distorts facts, mischaracterizes internal company documents and makes oversimplified claims while attempting to cast the Connecticut-based firm as a scapegoat for the deadly opioid addiction crisis.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday the state would fight Purdue's bid to throw out the case. The state claims the company told doctors OxyContin had a low addiction risk and pushed prescribers to keep patients on the drug longer.

More than 1,000 state and local governments have lawsuits pending against drugmakers, most naming multiple defendants.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 