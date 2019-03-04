Indiana lawmakers have 400 bills at session's halfway mark

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana lawmakers are entering the second half of the legislative session with more than 400 bills still alive, including legislation on teacher pay, gambling and hate crimes.

Lawmakers are set to begin considering legislation Monday, including a bill that would provide $611 million for education and legislation that would legalize sports wagering.

Another key proposal set for review is a hate crimes law. Gov. Eric Holcomb made a public appeal regarding the bill after the state Senate removed a list of specific protected traits.

Bills that didn't clear either chamber could still be amended into surviving legislation.

There are two months remaining in the budget-writing session. The Republican-dominated Legislature must draft a new two-year budget to fund school districts, universities and state agencies before the session ends in late April.