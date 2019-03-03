6 shot at private club in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
Updated 3/3/2019 12:11 PM
hello
CHICAGO -- Authorities say six people were wounded in an overnight shooting at a private club in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
Chicago police say the four men and two women were shot inside the club when gunfire erupted about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
All six shooting victims were expected to survive.
Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting apparently started after "a fight escalated."
A police report says one of the male shooting victims told an officer he was dancing when suddenly "everyone dropped to the floor," and he then realized he had been shot.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, but detectives continue investigating the shooting.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.