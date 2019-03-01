Champion NDSU football team to visit White House on Monday

FARGO, N.D. -- The national champion North Dakota State football team will visit the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump invited the Fargo team last month. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven announced the details Friday.

Hoeven says the Bison will visit the White House on Monday morning, and then he'll host a luncheon for the team at the U.S. Capitol.

NDSU defeated Eastern Washington in January's Football Championship Subdivision title game to win its seventh national title in eight years. Hoeven calls the Bison "a stellar team and an exceptional program."