The Latest: Kim's limo arrives in Hanoi for Trump summit

hello

A South Korean protester holds a defaced image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally against North Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. With Kim on an armored train barreling through China toward Vietnam's capital, and U.S. President Donald Trump about to board a jet for Hanoi, Vietnamese officials scrambled Monday to finish preparation for a rushed summit that will capture global attention. Associated Press

A South Korean protester holds a defaced North Korean flag during a rally against North Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an armored train barreling through China toward Vietnam's capital, and U.S. President Donald Trump about to board a jet for Hanoi, Vietnamese officials scrambled Monday to finish preparation for a rushed summit that will capture global attention. Associated Press

A train similar to ones seen during previous visits to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in Nanning, in southern China near the Vietnam border Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Kim was on a train to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi. (Madoka Ikegami/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

Vietnamese security stand outside the entrance to Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive at the border town with China, in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an armored train barreling through China toward Vietnam's capital, and U.S. President Donald Trump about to board a jet for Hanoi, Vietnamese officials scrambled Monday to finish preparations for a rushed summit that will capture global attention. Associated Press

Vietnamese security stand outside the entrance to Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive at the border town with China, in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an armored train barreling through China toward Vietnam's capital, and U.S. President Donald Trump about to board a jet for Hanoi, Vietnamese officials scrambled Monday to finish preparations for a rushed summit that will capture global attention. Associated Press

A train similar to ones seen during previous visits to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in Nanning, in southern China near the Vietnam border Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Kim was on a train to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi. (Madoka Ikegami/Kyodo News via AP) Associated Press

People watch a TV screen showing that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive in Dong Dang, Vietnamese border town, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. The letters on the screen read: " Kim Jong Un moves to Hanoi." Associated Press

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a car after arriving by train in Dong Dang in Vietnamese border town Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Associated Press

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, is welcomed upon arrival by train in Dong Dang in Vietnamese border town Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Associated Press

A U.S. national flag is displayed near army vehicles outside the Melia Hotel where North Korea leader Kim Jong Un stays at, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Kim arrived in Dong Dang, Vietnamese border town ahead of his second summit with U.S.President Donald Trump. Associated Press

People holds U.S. national flags as a police officer gestures outside the Melia Hotel where North Korea leader Kim Jong Un stays at, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Kim arrived in Dong Dang, Vietnamese border town ahead of his second summit with U.S.President Donald Trump. Associated Press

Motorists pass by army vehicles outside the Melia Hotel where North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is expected to stay at, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Kim arrived in Dong Dang, Vietnamese border town ahead of his second summit with U.S.President Donald Trump. Associated Press

DONG DANG, Vietnam -- The Latest on the summit in Vietnam between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's limousine has rolled into Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, ahead of his meeting Wednesday with President Donald Trump.

Roads on Tuesday were shut down from the border with China all the way to Hanoi, 170 kilometers (106 miles) away, and soldiers and police milled around the Melia Hotel where Kim was set to stay. Crowds of citizens and throngs of media stood behind barricades hoping to catch a glimpse of the North Korean leader.

Outside of the city's famed opera house, around the corner from the Metropole Hotel, which is thought to be the summit venue, hundreds of people waited to catch a look at the motorcade.

___

10 a.m.

Dozens of anti-Pyongyang protesters in South Korea's capital have ripped portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and called for President Donald Trump to press Kim over the North's dismal human rights record at their summit this week.

The protest in Seoul came as Kim arrived in Vietnam by train. The protesters also opposed a potential declaration between Washington and Pyongyang to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, saying the North would use the declaration to call for the United States to reduce its military force in the South.

North Korea's human rights issues aren't expected to be on the agenda during Kim's meeting with Trump, who after their first summit last June in Singapore described Kim as a "great personality" who "loves his people."

Trump had condemned the cruelty of Kim's government earlier in his presidency, but seemed to play down the severity of the North Korea's human rights violations following the Singapore meeting.

___

9:20 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being accompanied in Vietnam by a group of top lieutenants including his influential younger sister.

Kim arrived by train at the Dong Dang railway station on the China-Vietnam border on Tuesday and is on his way to Hanoi for a summit with President Donald Trump.

Kim's younger sister Kim Yo Jong was seen before the leader stepped out of their special train and took a black limousine waiting for him at the train station.

Before Kim Jong Un's arrival, North Korean officials who had arrived in Vietnam in advance, including his top representative for U.S. affairs, Kim Hyok Chol, had gathered at the train station.

Also accompanying Kim Jong Un is Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who has been deeply involved in nuclear diplomacy since North Korea entered talks early last year.

___

9:15 a.m.

After barreling through China for three days on his green-and-yellow armored train, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has switched to another mode of high-security transport after arriving in Vietnam.

He's now traveling in a massive bulletproof Mercedes encircled by bodyguards.

After arriving at Vietnam's Dong Dang Station, Kim shook hands with Vietnamese officials and waved to the crowd before stepping into the limousine. A dozen of crew-cut bodyguards flanked the vehicle and ran in formation as it slowly rolled out of the station and headed to Hanoi, where Kim will meet President Donald Trump for their second summit.

Kim's bodyguards also ran alongside his limousine during his summit with Trump last June in Singapore and his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last April.

____

8:30 a.m.

Kim Jong Un's train has arrived in Vietnam for the North Korean leader's second summit with Donald Trump.

Vietnamese troops in crisp white uniforms and black boots stood at attention Tuesday to welcome Kim on a red carpet beneath large North Korean and Vietnamese flags at the Dong Dang railway station on the China-Vietnam border. A crowd gathered along the road near the station to wave North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers on a cold, drizzling morning.

It wasn't clear if Kim had visited any places in China on his trip from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, to the border. Press reports speculate that he will drive the 170 kilometers to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, ahead of his Wednesday meeting with Trump..