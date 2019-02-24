Venezuela standoff turns deadly as troops block aid delivery

Venezuelan demonstrators throw stones during clashes with authorities, at the border between Brazil and Venezuela, Saturday, Feb.23, 2019. Tensions are running high in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. Thousands remained at the city's international border crossing with Venezuela to demand the entry of food and medicine. Associated Press

A woman carries a cross during clashes between the opposition and the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring into the country over objections from President Nicolas Maduro. Associated Press

Venezuelan youths take cover behind a burnt out semi-trailer that was part of a humanitarian aid convoy attempting to cross into Venezuela on the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge, as they clash with Venezuelan National Guard, in Cucuta, Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro braved tear gas as they rescued boxes of emergency food and medicine from burning trucks during violent clashes on the Colombian border with security forces blocking the entry of U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid. Associated Press

Venezuelan demonstrators gather during clashes with Venezuelan authorities, at the border between Brazil and Venezuela, Saturday, Feb.23, 2019. Tensions are running high in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. Thousands remained at the city's international border crossing with Venezuela to demand the entry of food and medicine. Associated Press

Venezuelan demonstrators prepare gasoline bombs during a protest at the border between Brazil and Venezuela, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, Saturday, Feb.23, 2019. Tensions are running high in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. Thousands remained at the city's international border crossing with Venezuela to demand the entry of food and medicine. Associated Press

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Guard officers block the border between Brazil and Venezuela during clashes, Saturday, Feb.23, 2019. Tensions are running high in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. Thousands remained at the city's international border crossing with Venezuela to demand the entry of food and medicine. Associated Press

Protestors bring down the Venezuelan national flag, at the border between Brazil and Venezuela, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, Saturday, Feb.23, 2019. Tensions are running high in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. Thousands remained at the city's international border crossing with Venezuela to demand the entry of food and medicine. Associated Press

A protestor stands behind a fire during a protest at the border between Brazil and Venezuela, on Saturday, Feb.23, 2019. Tensions are running high in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. Thousands remained at the city's international border crossing with Venezuela to demand the entry of food and medicine. Associated Press

Demonstrators gather after clashing with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring into the country over objections from President Nicolas Maduro. Associated Press

An opposition demonstrator rests after clashing with the Bolivarian National Guard in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Venezuela's National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia on Saturday, heightening tensions over blocked humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaido has vowed to bring into the country over objections from President Nicolas Maduro. Associated Press

A painting of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido wearing the presidential sash, hangs from a post at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Opponents of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro braved tear gas as they rescued boxes of emergency food and medicine from burning trucks during violent clashes on the Colombian border with security forces blocking the entry of U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid. Associated Press

Officers of the Venezuela's Bolivarian National Police take cover behind their shields, from a shower of rocks as they block the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Opponents of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro braved tear gas as they rescued boxes of emergency food and medicine from burning trucks during violent clashes on the Colombian border with security forces blocking the entry of U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid. Associated Press