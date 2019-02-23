The Latest: Hundreds camp overnight to help aid to Venezuela

hello

Government supporters gather during the first day of the "Hands off Venezuela" three-day music festival at the Tienditas International Bridge, in Urena, Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Colombia. Venezuela's power struggle is set to convert into a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting the embattled leader's refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are being stored. Associated Press

Government supporters chant anti-U.S. slogans during the first day of the "Hands off Venezuela" three-day music festival at the Tienditas International Bridge, in Urena, Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Colombia. Venezuela's power struggle is set to convert into a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting the embattled leader's refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are being stored. Associated Press

Diosdado Cabello, President of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, talks to supporters during the first day of the "Hands off Venezuela" three-day music festival at the Tienditas International Bridge, in Urena, Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Colombia. Venezuela's power struggle is set to convert into a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting the embattled leader's refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are being stored. Associated Press

Colombian Army snipers cover the Venezuela Aid Live concert on the Colombian side of the Tienditas International Bridge near Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Associated Press

Carlos Vives performs at the "Live Aid Venezuela" concert at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Venezuela. British billionaire Richard Branson organized the mega concert, which features dozens of Latin musicians performing on a giant stage on one side of what Colombian authorities have renamed the "Unity" bridge. Associated Press

Ricardo Montaner performs at the "Live Aid Venezuela" concert at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Venezuela. British billionaire Richard Branson organized the mega concert, which features dozens of Latin musicians performing on a giant stage on one side of what Colombian authorities have renamed the "Unity" bridge. Associated Press

Gusi, from left, Carlos Vives and Santiago Cruz, hold a Venezuelan national flag as they perform at the "Live Aid Venezuela" concert at the Tienditas International Bridge on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Venezuela. British billionaire Richard Branson organized the mega concert, which features dozens of Latin musicians performing on a giant stage on one side of what Colombian authorities have renamed the "Unity" bridge. Associated Press

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, arrives at the Venezuela Aid Live concert on the Colombian side of the Tienditas International Bridge near Cucuta, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Associated Press

Policemen stand guard during a concert at Tienditas International Bridge, in Venezuela, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the border with Colomcia. Venezuela's power struggle is set to convert into a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting the embattled leader's refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are being stored. Associated Press

Government supporters flash heart-hand signals during the "Hands off Venezuela" concert at the Tienditas International Bridge, in Venezuela on the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Venezuela's power struggle is set to convert into a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting the embattled leader's refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are being stored. Associated Press

CUCUTA, Colombia -- The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Hundreds of Venezuelans have camped out overnight near a bridge in Colombia where humanitarian aid that the opposition will try to deliver inside the country is being stored.

Oriana Gutierrez says she traveled 14 hours to attend Friday's concert organized by billionaire Richard Branson and wanted to stay through the following day to help bring in aid.

Early Saturday some Venezuelans were singing their national anthem while others held hands in a prayer circle and asked God to protect their country.

President Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept the food and medical supplies donated largely by the United States, saying it's part of a larger plot to unseat him from power.

The opposition is planning to push in the aid using trucks and masses of people along border bridges connecting Colombia to Venezuela.

___

6 a.m.

Venezuelans frustrated over their nation's crippling food and medical shortages are expected to join opposition leaders Saturday in a potentially risky push to deliver international aid that Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept into the country.

The opposition is calling on masses of Venezuelans to help trucks carrying the nearly 200 metric tons of humanitarian assistance delivered largely by the United States over the last two weeks across several border bridges in Colombia.

Once the trucks reach the border they'll face a crucial test: Whether the military standing guard on the other side will let them through.

Before daybreak Saturday, many national guards in riot gear forced people to move away from the road to the Simon Bolivar bridge connecting Venezuela and Colombia. The Venezuelan government had said that it was closing three of its bridges on the border.