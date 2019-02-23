Mueller team's sentencing memo on Manafort is released

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. A judge has set a March 8, 2019, sentencing date for Manafort on his Virginia conviction for hiding millions of dollars from the IRS that he earned advising Ukrainian politicians. The order issued Thursday, Feb. 21 by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III means Manafort will face sentencing in Virginia before he does in the District of Columbia. His sentencing in the District has already been set for March 13. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Special counsel Robert Mueller's office has filed its sentencing memo in one of two criminal cases against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors had filed the document under seal on Friday. It was publicly released Saturday after a judge had a chance to review and approve proposed redactions of sensitive information.

Mueller's team isn't recommending a particular sentence for Manafort. He pleaded guilty in September in federal court in Washington to two counts of conspiring stemming from his Ukrainian political consulting work.

Prosecutors also aren't taking a position about whether the prison sentence in the Washington case should run consecutively or concurrently with a separate punishment that Manafort faces in a bank and tax fraud case in Virginia.