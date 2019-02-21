Indiana seeks injunction against center where woman died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- State officials are seeking an injunction against a western Indiana assisted living center where a woman died after wandering outside on a cold night.

The request filed on behalf of the State Department of Health seeks to stop Bethesda Gardens in Terre Haute from providing nursing care outside the scope of an unlicensed assisted living facility.



The Tribune-Star reports the request says the center operates as an unlicensed assisted living facility but performs functions that may be carried out only by a state-licensed health facility.

It says state health inspectors who visited Bethesda Gardens on Feb. 6 found staff providing nursing care services to residents, including storing and dispensing of medication.

The inspection came after 75-year-old Veronica Hoffman died Jan. 26 of apparent hypothermia after being found outside the center.

