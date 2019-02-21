Bill to tighten management of Indiana veterans fund advances

hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- A bill that would tighten management of an Indiana grant program meant to help struggling veterans is advancing in the Legislature, thanks to bipartisan support following revelations that a state agency awarded some grants to its own employees.

The legislation unanimously passed the House Veterans Affairs Committee this week.



The Indianapolis Star reports that the bill appears likely to pass the full House by Monday's deadline to send bills to the Senate.

The legislation would move the decision to award grants to employees of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs from that agency to an independently appointed commission.

The state agency's leader resigned in December after The Indianapolis Star and WRTV-TV questioned its administration of the fund, which is supported by fees from specialty veteran license plates.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com