All officers hurt in Aurora shooting released from hospital

Mourners place a flower at the crosses outside of the Henry Pratt company in Aurora, Ill., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in memory of the five employees killed on Friday. (Jeff Knox/Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

One of victim Vicente Juarez's daughter Diana Juarez cries as she touch a cross at a makeshift memorial Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Aurora, Ill., near Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing company where several were killed on Friday. Authorities say an initial background check five years ago failed to flag an out-of-state felony conviction that would have prevented a man from buying the gun he used in the mass shooting in Aurora. Associated Press

AURORA, Ill. -- Police say all five of the officers who were wounded last week in a deadly shooting at a warehouse in suburban Chicago have been released from the hospital.



The (Aurora) Beacon-News reports that four of the officers hurt were released by Sunday, and the fifth was released Thursday.

The officers were injured Friday in an exchange of gunfire with a man who had been fired from Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. Five employees were killed .

The gunman, 45-year-old Gary Martin, died in the shootout.

The officers' names haven't been released. They suffered gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries and ranged in age from 24 to 53.

Aurora police said Thursday that they're "hoping for a swift and full recovery for all."