Stolen SUV stopped after girl in back seat calls 911

hello

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Authorities credit a 12-year-old southern Indiana girl for helping to catch a woman who stole her mother's SUV while the child was inside it.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department says the girl called 911 and reported the vehicle's location on Interstate 65 after being stolen outside a store in Seymour.

It says the girl was in the SUV waiting for her mother to emerge from the store Tuesday night when 28-year-old Shawna Lucas of Hope got in and drove off, even after the girl told Lucas she was in the back seat.

A deputy spotted the SUV near Columbus and stopped it.

The girl wasn't hurt and was reunited with her mother at the scene

Charges against Lucas are pending in Seymour. It's unknown whether she has an attorney.