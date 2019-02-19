 
Police: Avalanche buries 'several people' near Swiss peak

 
Associated Press
 
 
GENEVA -- Police say an avalanche at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has buried "several people" and rescue teams have been deployed.

The regional police from the Valais canton, or region, say the mid-afternoon snow-slide took place near the Plaine Morte peak. A spokesman said he didn't have further details.

Reached by phone, manager Michele Vizzino of the nearby La Violette restaurant, at the foot of the gondola heading up to the peak, said helicopters had been deployed.

He said Tuesday he heard the loud noise of the avalanche, but didn't see it. He said it only left a "small trail" afterward.

Vizzino said such avalanches were rare in the area, known for its skiing. The police statement did not specify whether the people buried under the snow were skiers.

