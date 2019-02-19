Sanders announcement revives criticism from Clinton backers

hello

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his new book, 'Where We Go From Here: Two Years in the Resistance', at a George Washington University/Politics and Prose event in Washington. Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 that he is running for president in 2020. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The tension between supporters of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton is resurfacing after the Vermont senator announced his second run for the White House.

One longtime Clinton aide, Philippe Reines, tweeted that the media had given Sanders a "WELCOME BACK!" reception despite his 2016 primary loss while telling Clinton to "go away."

Sanders stunned the Democratic establishment in 2016 with his spirited challenge to Clinton. While she ultimately became the party's nominee, his campaign helped lay the groundwork for the leftward lurch that has dominated Democratic politics during the Trump administration.