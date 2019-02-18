EFL fines Leeds after Bielsa admits to spying on training
Updated 2/18/2019 2:38 PM
LEEDS, England -- The English Football League has fined Leeds 200,000 pounds ($259,000) for spying on one of Derby's training sessions.
The competition organizer says Leeds also "received a formal reprimand and warning to the effect that the club's conduct fell significantly short of the standards expected by the EFL and must not be repeated."
Manager Marcelo Bielsa accepted responsibility for having a club employee spy on Derby's practice ahead of their league match last month.
Bielsa later admitted to having watched at least one of each of his opponents' training sessions in a detailed, hour-long news conference on Jan. 16.
