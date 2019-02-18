Apollon awarded win by Cyprus FA due to ineligible player

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- The Cyprus Football Association overturned a 1-0 loss by Apollon Limassol to Anorthosis Famagusta earlier this month following a ruling that Anorthosis' goalkeeper was ineligible to play in the match.

The FA's sports adjudicator ruled Monday that goalkeeper Francis Odinaka Uzoho played on Feb. 2 with an invalid health certificate and awarded Apollon the win and three points and docked Anorthosis six points.

Uzoho was handed a one-match suspension and a fine of 1,000 euros ($1,130). The Cyprus Sports Organization annulled Uzoho's health certificate earlier Monday.

The matter was raised after Apollon alleged Uzoho's health certificate may have been obtained using forged medical documents.

The decision will not go into effect for eight days but means that Apollon could move to first place in the Cyprus First Division with a win or draw against APOEL, which leads the table, on Sunday.

