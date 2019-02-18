North Carolina to hold hearing on undecided US House race

FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo Ninth Congressional district Democratic candidate Dan McCready smiles as he speaks with U.S. Rep. Alma Adams outside Eastover Elementary School in Charlotte, N.C. The Republican in the nationâs last undecided congressional election said Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 he recruited a political operative now at the center of a ballot fraud investigation because he produced election results in his rural North Carolina county and other Republicans vouched for him. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris applauds during a Habitat For Humanity building event in Charlotte, N.C. Harris, the Republican in the nationâs last undecided congressional election, said Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 he recruited a political operative now at the center of a ballot fraud investigation because he produced election results in his rural North Carolina county and other Republicans vouched for him. Associated Press

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, N.C. The Republican in the nationâs last undecided congressional election said Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 he recruited a political operative now at the center of a ballot fraud investigation because he produced election results in his rural North Carolina county and other Republicans vouched for him. Mark Harris said he didnât know before Novemberâs election that state elections board investigators found evidence that operative Dowless Jr. may have illegally handled ballots in 2016. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File) Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Board of Elections is holding a hearing on ballot fraud allegations in the nation's last undecided congressional election.

The multiday hearing starting Monday will include the results of a monthslong investigation into allegations that a political operative tampered with mail-in ballots in a rural county.

Republican Mark Harris holds a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready in unofficial results, but the state has refused to certify the election.

At the end of the process, the board is expected to either certify a winner in the race or order a new election.

And depending on the outcome, the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives could also step in with constitutional powers that make it the final judge of the elections and qualifications of its members.