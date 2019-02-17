 
France's yellow vests mark 3 months amid racist tensions

 
Posted2/17/2019 7:00 AM
  • A yellow vest protester runs amid tear gas during scuffles with riot police officers Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend.

  • Reporters follow demonstrators during scuffles with riot police officers Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend.

  • Yellow vest protesters with portraits of Che Guevara on their vest march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Riot police officers hide behind statues amid tear gas canisters during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend.

  • A protester walks away during scuffles Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend.

  • Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters walk through tear gas during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters march Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters march Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters wear jackets reading "Macron manipulative" and "Castaner go away" referring to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • A yellow vest protesters clench their fist during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

  • Yellow vest protesters gather for a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.

PARIS -- French yellow vest protesters are marking three months since the kickoff of their anti-government movement, after anti-Semitic remarks by some demonstrators raised national concerns about the movement's ascendant radical fringe.

Demonstrators called for multiple rallies around Paris and some other French cities Sunday, including a Paris march expected to start at the Arc de Triomphe monument. The increasingly divided movement has held protests every Saturday since Nov. 17, but some groups are holding rallies this Sunday too, to celebrate its 3-month birthday.

An online invitation to Sunday's main Paris march says "Let's stay peaceful."

Police fired tear gas and brought in water cannons and a horse brigade to disperse yellow vest protesters Saturday in Paris. A few demonstrators hurled anti-Semitic remarks, prompting criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron and many others.

