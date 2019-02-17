France's yellow vests mark 3 months amid racist tensions

hello

A yellow vest protester runs amid tear gas during scuffles with riot police officers Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend. Associated Press

Reporters follow demonstrators during scuffles with riot police officers Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters with portraits of Che Guevara on their vest march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Riot police officers hide behind statues amid tear gas canisters during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend. Associated Press

A protester walks away during scuffles Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Hundreds of yellow vest protesters marched through Paris, one of seven scattered demonstrations in the French capital Saturday, for the 14th straight weekend. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Riot police officers detain a protester during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters walk through tear gas during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters march during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters march Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters march Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Paris. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

Yellow vest protesters wear jackets reading "Macron manipulative" and "Castaner go away" referring to French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press

A yellow vest protesters clench their fist during a demonstration Saturday, Feb.16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement. Associated Press