Uncertainty shadows Pennsylvania's debate over nuclear power

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Four decades after Three Mile Island became shorthand for America's worst commercial nuclear power accident, financial rescues of nuclear power plants are stirring the highest levels of government.

In Pennsylvania, nuclear power plant owners have been working for two years to build support for the kind of financial packages already approved by New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

Meanwhile, those packages have sparked legal appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court and a debate among federal energy regulators over protecting ratepayers from higher electricity prices.

Those loose ends are dangling as Pennsylvania lawmakers prepare to decide whether to help their state's nuclear power plants.

Christina Simeone at the University of Pennsylvania's Kleinman Center for Energy Policy says anything Pennsylvania does will be subject to policy and legal uncertainty.