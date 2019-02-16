BC-BKC--T25-Notre Dame-Virginia Box
Updated 2/16/2019 3:57 PM
|No. 4 VIRGINIA 60, NOTRE DAME 54
|NOTRE DAME (13-12)
Mooney 4-13 2-2 11, Gibbs 6-14 2-2 17, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0, Hubb 3-8 0-0 7, Harvey 4-8 0-0 10, Durham 0-2 0-0 0, Laszewski 2-7 4-4 9, Goodwin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 8-8 54.
|VIRGINIA (22-2)
Salt 1-1 0-0 2, Guy 7-15 4-4 22, Hunter 6-11 6-7 20, Clark 0-4 0-0 0, Jerome 2-9 2-2 8, Diakite 2-5 1-2 5, Key 1-7 1-2 3, Huff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 14-17 60.
Halftime_Virginia 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 8-30 (Gibbs 3-8, Harvey 2-6, Hubb 1-4, Laszewski 1-5, Mooney 1-6, Goodwin 0-1), Virginia 8-23 (Guy 4-10, Hunter 2-3, Jerome 2-3, Key 0-3, Clark 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Notre Dame 31 (Mooney 15), Virginia 35 (Hunter 10). Assists_Notre Dame 8 (Gibbs 3), Virginia 12 (Guy, Jerome 3). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 13, Virginia 6.
