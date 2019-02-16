 
Director Nadav Lapid's "Synonyms" wins Berlin Film Festival's top Golden Bear award

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/16/2019 2:26 PM
BERLIN -- Director Nadav Lapid's "Synonyms" wins Berlin Film Festival's top Golden Bear award.

