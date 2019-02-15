Haiti to unveil economic measures to quell violent protests

hello

In this Feb. 7, 2019 photo, thousands of demonstrators march in the street as they chant anti-government slogans during a protest to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise and demanding to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela's Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government. Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haitians say they will keep protesting until President Jovenel Moise resigns despite his announcement of upcoming economic measures designed to quell more than a week of violent demonstrations across the country.

Moise said late Thursday that he would not surrender the country to armed gangs and drug dealers and accused people of freeing prisoners to kill him.

He said Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant will share details of the new economic measures Friday.

Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

They continued to block roads across Haiti on Friday as food, water and gas have become scarce. Schools, businesses and government offices remain closed.