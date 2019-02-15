Pelosi, Schumer blast Trump emergency declaration, say Congress will 'defend our constitutional authorities'
Updated 2/15/2019 11:30 AM
hello
WASHINGTON -- Pelosi, Schumer blast Trump emergency declaration, say Congress will 'defend our constitutional authorities'
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.