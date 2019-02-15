Drug company used rap video to push for higher doses, sales

This still image from a 2015 video presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, shows a scene from a rap video made to motivate Insys Therapeutics sales representatives to get doctors to prescribe higher doses of the company's highly addictive fentanyl spray. Company founder John Kapoor and four other former executives are charged with scheming to pay bribes and kickbacks to physicians to induce them to prescribe higher doses. Kapoor and the other executives have denied all wrongdoing. (Insys Therapeutics/U.S. Attorney's Office via AP) Associated Press

BOSTON -- Employees at a drug company accused of bribing doctors rapped and danced around a life-size bottle of their highly addictive fentanyl spray in a video meant to motivate sales representatives into getting patients on higher doses.

The video was shown to jurors this week in the closely watched trial in Boston of wealthy Insys (IN-sis) Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and four other onetime executives.

They're charged with scheming to pay doctors bribes in exchange for prescriptions of the drug meant for cancer patients with severe pain. They have all denied wrongdoing.

In the video, sales reps rap about titration, the process of increasing the strength of a patient's prescription until it reaches the adequate level. Prosecutors say it was shown at a 2015 meeting to fire up employees.