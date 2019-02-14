 
News

Trump to warn of 'dangers of socialism' in speech

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/14/2019 11:30 AM
  • Venezuela' self proclaimed interim president and President of the National Assembly Juan Guaido, speaks during a session at the National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Guaido said Wednesday that the National Assembly has appointed six executives to a transitional board for its PDVSA state-owned oil company and its U.S. subsidiaries, including Houston-based refiner Citgo.

  • President Donald Trump speaks at the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump will warn of "the dangers of socialism" Monday in a speech in support of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The White House says Thursday that Trump will travel to Florida International University in Miami to speak out against President Nicolas Maduro's government and its socialist policies.

The hardline rhetoric against socialism comes as Trump seeks to rally other nations to support Guaido (gwy-DOH'), the head of the opposition-controlled congress, whom Trump has recognized as Venezuela's rightful leader.

Trump is also looking to draw a contrast with the policies of progressive Democrats, which he brands as "socialist" as he gears up for re-election.

Trump is to spend the holiday weekend at his private club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

