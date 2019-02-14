Searchers look for woman seen swimming in Indiana river

hello

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Authorities say a woman is believed to be missing in a western Indiana river.

Crews searched unsuccessfully Wednesday for the woman after witnesses reported seeking her enter the frigid waters of the Wabash River near Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

Efforts to find her were to continue on Thursday.

Karanam Rao told the Tribune-Star he was sitting in his van when he saw a woman stop near the water, take off her jacket and jump in. Rao said the woman appeared to be swimming just fine and then "drifted along" in the river. Two other people also reported seeing her swimming.

After boats were pulled from the water Wednesday night, authorities said the search had transitioned from a rescue effort to a recovery operation.