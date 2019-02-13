I-65 Southbound in southern IN closed for 5-vehicle crash
SEYMOUR, Ind. -- Indiana State Police say southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed in southern Indiana following a fatal crash involving five vehicles that left two semitrailers fully engulfed in flames.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (WEEL'-ihs) posted on Twitter that the crash involved fatalities without specifying how many.
The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near the 54 mile marker north of Seymour. Wheeles says the southbound lanes are closed at exit 64.
Wheeles said shortly after 1 p.m. that he foresaw "it being multiple hours before I-65 Southbound will be back open. I-65 Northbound is open through the area."
