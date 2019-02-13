Michael Kors throws a '70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

-
Designer Michael Kors, center, is joined by model Patti Hansen and Barry Manilow on stage after his collection was modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Associated Press
Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Michael Kors collection during Fashion Week in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Associated Press
Bella Hadid models a design from the Michael Kors collection during Fashion Week in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Associated Press
Kaia Gerber models fashion from the Michael Kors collection during Fashion Week in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Barry Manilow belted "Copacabana" and '70s rock muse Patti Hansen walked the runway of Michael Kors for a fashion show worthy of Studio 54.
Manilow wore an orange bedazzled "Copa" jacket as he performed Wednesday on the closing day of New York Fashion Week. Kors says his '70s theme show was meant as a boost of joy and optimism.
His crowd went wild for Manilow at the show in a Wall Street ballroom.
Kors rolled out shaggy coats and feather boas. He showed sparkly gowns in neon purple and electric blue. There were flirty ruffles on dresses and skirts, all worthy of the heady '70s.
Kerry Washington, Catherine Zeta-Jones, her husband, Michael Douglas, and Oscar nominee Regina King sat front row.