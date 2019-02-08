Bloomberg to announce 2020 decision by end of month
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he's planning to decide by the end of the month whether he'll seek the presidency.
The 76-year-old businessman, one of the richest men in the world, has been openly contemplating a Democratic White House bid since late last year. In a Friday interview with The Associated Press, Bloomberg said he has "three more weeks" to announce his decision.
He also rejected a recent report suggesting he likely would not run if former Vice President Joe Biden enters the race.
Bloomberg's decision comes as a handful of high-profile Democrats consider joining the 2020 race. Biden and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke are the most prominent holdouts.
