 
News

UN to host informal meeting of Cyprus' rival leaders

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/8/2019 3:26 PM
hello

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- The United Nations says it will host a new informal meeting later this month between the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus.

It's hoped Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will start laying the groundwork for a return to reunification negotiations almost two years after the most recent bid to hammer out a peace accord collapsed.

The U.N. said Friday the Feb. 26 meeting will take place at a compound inside the U.N. controlled buffer zone separating the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and the internationally recognized south.

U.N. envoy Jane Holl Lute has been shuttling between the leaders over several months to prepare the framework for a reprise of talks. Akinci said he doesn't foresee any real movement before summer.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 