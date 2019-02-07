Central Indiana boy, 9, dies in overnight house fire

hello

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Central Indiana officials say a 9-year-old boy has died in an early morning fire at his family's Muncie home.

Delaware County's coroner says Vincent Gibbons was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Firefighters called to the brick house about 3:45 a.m. found flames inside and were told by neighbors that a family of three, including a child, lived there.



The Star Press reports that during repeated searches inside the smoke-filled building, a ceiling collapsed in its kitchen area. No firefighters were injured.

After a woman arrived at the home and told firefighters her child had been inside, crews eventually found the boy's body in a loft area in the home.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com