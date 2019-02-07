Stanford probes faculty ties to China gene-edited baby work

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, an embryo receives a small dose of Cas9 protein and PCSK9 sgRNA in a sperm injection microscope in a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province, during work by scientist He Jiankui's team. On Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, a Stanford University official said that the school has started a review of interactions that some faculty members had with He, who claims to have helped make gene-edited babies. Associated Press

Stanford University has started a review of interactions that some faculty members had with He Jiankui (HUH JEEN-qway), the Chinese scientist who claims to have helped make gene-edited babies.

A school official said Thursday a review is underway.

Several professors including He's former research adviser have said they knew or strongly suspected He wanted to try gene editing on embryos intended for pregnancy.

The work has been widely criticized since November, when He revealed the births of twins whose DNA he said he altered. Most scientists think gene editing for reproductive purposes is too risky to be tried yet because of the danger of harming other genes and because the DNA changes may be passed to future generations.