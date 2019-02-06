Some workers still unpaid after shutdown, dread what's next
Updated 2/6/2019 3:59 PM
Nearly two weeks after the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S history, many federal workers are reeling financially and waiting to be made whole by government agencies that have struggled with payroll glitches and delays in ensuring everyone is paid.Â
Many haven't received full back pay while scrambling to catch up on bills - all while another government shutdown looms next week.Â
The Census Bureau acknowledged about 6 percent of its work force had yet to receive back pay and said they would be paid by Friday. Other agencies did not provide numbers when asked how many people had yet to be paid.
Many government contractors have also not been paid. Some have not yet been called back to work and are not due to receive back pay.
