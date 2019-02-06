Some workers still unpaid after shutdown, dread what's next

FILE - In this October 2018 photo provided by Cheryl Inzunza Blum, of Tucson, Ariz., the immigration lawyer on contract with the federal government poses for a photo in Vung Tau, Vietnam. The shutdown motivated Cheryl Inzunza Blum to completely re-evaluate her career. Blum is a lawyer who works on contract representing immigrants facing criminal matters in federal court in Tucson, Arizona. She has not received payment since before the shutdown began. (John Martin Smith/Courtesy of Blum via AP) Associated Press

This undated photo shows Trish Binkley. Binkley, a tax examiner at the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City, Missouri, is setting aside money into savings, including her tax refund and an emergency loan she got from her credit union, in case of another shutdown. (Courtesy of Trish Binkley via AP) Associated Press

Nearly two weeks after the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S history, many federal workers are reeling financially and waiting to be made whole by government agencies that have struggled with payroll glitches and delays in ensuring everyone is paid.Â

Many haven't received full back pay while scrambling to catch up on bills - all while another government shutdown looms next week.Â

The Census Bureau acknowledged about 6 percent of its work force had yet to receive back pay and said they would be paid by Friday. Other agencies did not provide numbers when asked how many people had yet to be paid.

Many government contractors have also not been paid. Some have not yet been called back to work and are not due to receive back pay.