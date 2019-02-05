 
New UConn president says he's committed to football

 
By PAT EATON-R0BB
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/5/2019 2:53 PM
  • Thomas C. Katsouleas, left, is presented with a UConn basketball jersey by University of Connecticut Board of Trustees chairman Thomas Kruger, center, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont after being appointed as the University of Connecticut's 16th president on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Storrs, Conn.

STORRS, Conn. -- The University of Connecticut's incoming president says he's committed to having a major college football program and has no plans to move the school out of the American Athletic Conference.

Thomas Katsouleas, the provost and executive vice president of the University of Virginia, was appointed Tuesday as the next president of the University of Connecticut. He will take over the job in August.

Katsouleas says football is part of UConn's identity. He says cutting it would not have the savings some people think and it has ancillary value for other sports and fundraising.

He noted winning would help, after UConn football finished 1-11 last season.

The school recently reported that athletic expenses outpaced revenues last year by more than $40 million.

