Jolie urges Myanmar to end violence against Rohingya Muslims
Updated 2/5/2019 10:59 AM
hello
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has urged Myanmar to show a genuine commitment to ending violence and displacement in its Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh for safety.
Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N. human rights agency, made the comments Tuesday as she visited sprawling camps in Bangladesh that are home to 1 million Rohingya refugees. More than 700,000 have arrived since August 2017, when Myanmar's army led a violent crackdown following attacks on security posts by a Rohingya insurgent group.
Jolie is visiting for three days before launching a global appeal for $920 million, chiefly to support the refugees' needs.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.