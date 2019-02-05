Jolie urges Myanmar to end violence against Rohingya Muslims

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visits the Red Cross field hospital at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Nearly 700,000 Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, are living in refugee camps in coastal Cox's Bazar after fleeing their villages following a military crackdown. Associated Press

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has urged Myanmar to show a genuine commitment to ending violence and displacement in its Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh for safety.

Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N. human rights agency, made the comments Tuesday as she visited sprawling camps in Bangladesh that are home to 1 million Rohingya refugees. More than 700,000 have arrived since August 2017, when Myanmar's army led a violent crackdown following attacks on security posts by a Rohingya insurgent group.

Jolie is visiting for three days before launching a global appeal for $920 million, chiefly to support the refugees' needs.