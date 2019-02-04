Refs train with VAR ahead of approval for Women's World Cup

The Associated Press has learned that Women's World Cup referees are undergoing training with VARs over the next two weeks, paving the way for the FIFA council to approve the use of video reviews at the tournament in France this year.

FIFA has faced criticism for not announcing yet that video assistant referees will be used at the June 7-July 7 Women's World Cup just as they were for the men's tournament for the first time in Russia last year.

Jill Ellis, coach of the United States women's team, has said it would be "insulting" if female players didn't have an equal right to have decisions reviewed by video at their biggest tournament.

But the previously unannounced training with VARs in seminars and matches in Qatar ensures the 27 referees and 47 assistant referees will gain the necessary experience that allows FIFA executives at a meeting in Miami in March to approve the use of the technology for the World Cup.

FIFA had previously said a decision about VAR will come only "in due time." Now FIFA confirms to The Associated Press that training with video assistants is underway and "the final decision if VAR will be used at the Women's World Cup will be taken by the FIFA council."

