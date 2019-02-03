Man dies in Indiana lake after ATV falls through ice
HERITAGE LAKE, Ind. -- An Indiana man has died after his all-terrain vehicle fell through ice on a lake in Putnam County.
Divers found 48-year-old Brett Crowder in about 30 feet of water in Heritage Lake. Authorities say the Coatsville man was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday, 35 miles west of Indianapolis.
A friend also broke through the ice on an ATV but survived.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says "no ice is safe ice" after a rapid warm-up followed record low temperatures. The ice at Heritage Lake was about 2 inches thick.
