Sheriff: MMA fighter facing 'pending murder charges' escapes

CONROE, Texas -- Authorities in Texas say an MMA fighter facing three "pending murder charges" has escaped from a private prisoner transport.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that Cedric Marks escaped in Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston, and is considered "extremely dangerous."

The sheriff's office didn't immediately reply to a request for clarification about the nature of the pending murder charges, including who the victims were.

TV station KCEN reported that Marks was arrested in Michigan last month on a charge alleging he broke into the Temple, Texas, home of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, on Aug. 21. Scott and a friend, Michael Swearingin, disappeared Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15. Marks had not been named a suspect in their deaths.

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, say Marks remains a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of April Pease, with whom he had a child. The Washington state woman had accused him of domestic violence.