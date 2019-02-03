Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
Updated 2/3/2019 7:52 PM
hello
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is rejecting calls to step down after a scandal erupted over yearbook photo of someone in blackface and another person in a Klan robe.
Many African-Americans see his refusal as displaying a sense of entitlement, casting aside hurt and harm over an incident that aligns him with the darker side of the commonwealth's complicated racial legacy.
A councilman in Charlottesville says some are tired of apologies.
The state is still healing from the racial wounds inflicted in August 2017, when white supremacists marched on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Lee.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.