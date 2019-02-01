The Latest: Wisconsin man found dead in yard in bitter cold

A vehicle remains buried in snow in downtown Benton Harbor, Mich., Thursday Jan. 31, 2019, as drivers are forced to deal with blowing and drifting snow, as well as sub-zero temperatures. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

Snow and ice accumulate outside the Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library in St. Joseph, Mich., on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Many area businesses, including the library, have been closed the last couple of days due to weather conditions. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

Exhaust from traffic freezes in the cold morning air along Dodge Street in Dubuque, Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP) Associated Press

Canada geese wade in the unfrozen waters of the Bee Branch near 16th Street in Dubuque, Iowa Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Temperatures at 8:30 am were -22 degrees in downtown Dubuque, Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP) Associated Press

Ice and water flows over the American Falls, seen from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Tara Walton/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ice and water flows over the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Tara Walton/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long johns to short sleeves could create problems of its own. Associated Press

A pedestrian and dog make their way through blowing and drifting snow along Lake Boulevard in St. Joseph, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

Steam rises from the Fox River in St. Charles, Ill. on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze was expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures still tumbled to record lows in some places. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

Wind blows snow along a road Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 in Saukville, Wis. as Temperatures were sub-zero and wind chills were -50 degrees. Associated Press

Icicles hang from the Harrington Inn in Geneva, Ill., as commuters pass by on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The cold weather system holding much of the Midwest in a historic deep freeze sent temperatures plunging to a record low in northern Illinois on Thursday. (Jeff Knox/Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The Latest on the frigid weather in the Midwest (all times local):

7 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found frozen in his backyard in a Milwaukee suburb.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the home in Cudahy on Thursday, the same day temperatures plunged to record lows in several Midwestern cities.

No details about the man or what preceded his death were immediately released. An autopsy will be done to determine what caused his death.

At least 16 deaths are now blamed on the painfully cold weather that has been holding much of the Midwest in a historic deep freeze.

The frigid conditions are starting to ease, and a dramatic swing of as much as 80 degrees was expected within days in parts of the region.

___

6:30 a.m.

Water main breaks and burst pipes have disrupted operations at several facilities in Michigan amid bitterly cold weather, including a Detroit court and a university library.

The 36th District Court was closed Friday amid flooding caused by a burst pipe. The damage follows this week's subzero temperatures. A restoration company will work through the weekend to get the court ready to reopen Monday.

In suburban Detroit, the Kresge Library at Oakland University was closed Friday due to flooding caused by a water main break. And in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the city of Escanaba was cleared to resume using water after a water main break.

Similar problems are expected amid a rapid thaw. A flood warning remains in effect along the Muskegon River in western Michigan due to an ice jam.

___

12 a.m.

Many of the same Midwestern commuters who bundled up like polar explorers this week might soon get by with a light jacket.

Forecasts say the region will see a rapid thaw over the next few days, with temperatures climbing by as much as 80 degrees. Experts say it's unprecedented, and it could create problems of its own such as bursting pipes, flooding rivers and crumbling roads.

Jeff Masters is meteorology director of the Weather Underground firm. He says past cold waves have not dissipated this quickly.

Rockford, Illinois, saw a record-breaking minus 31 (minus 35 Celsius) on Thursday but should be around 50 (10 Celsius) on Monday. Other previously frozen areas can expect temperatures of 55 (13 Celsius) or higher.