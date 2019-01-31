Deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist

hello

CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER CREDIT TO PAT CHRISTMAN INSTEAD OF JACKSON FORDERER A bubble freezes on the end of the wand Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Mankato, Minn. A blast of polar air enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday, cracking train rails, breaking water pipes and straining electrical systems with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation. (Pat Christman/The Free Press via AP) Associated Press

John C. Anderson, 74, of Silvis, braves minus 27 windchill to do shirtless pull-ups on a tree branch outside Warren Tower Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Silvis, Ill. "It's going to be a historically cold day and I wanted to do something nobody else dare do," said Anderson, who is known for his fitness stunts. "A lot of people think all old people are cold, they got cold blood...I wanted to show them not all old people are that cold blooded, certainly I'm not," said Anderson. (Todd Mizener/The Dispatch - The Rock Island Argus via AP) Associated Press

John C. Anderson, 74, of Silvis, braves minus 27 windchill to do shirtless pull-ups on a tree branch outside Warren Tower Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Silvis, Ill. "It's going to be a historically cold day and I wanted to do something nobody else dare do," said Anderson, who is known for his fitness stunts. "A lot of people think all old people are cold, they got cold blood...I wanted to show them not all old people are that cold blooded, certainly I'm not," said Anderson. (Todd Mizener/The Dispatch - The Rock Island Argus via AP) Associated Press

Ice forms on the eyelashes of Aubreyanne Edwards, of Rock Island, Ill., as she braves minus 27 windchill while walking to The Fort Armstrong apartments Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Rock Island, Ill. A blast of polar air enveloped much of the Midwest on Wednesday, cracking train rails, breaking water pipes and straining electrical systems across the Rust Belt with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation. (Todd Mizener/The Dispatch - The Rock Island Argus via AP) Associated Press

A sign shows the current outdoor temperature in Glenview, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region. Associated Press

Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan at the Lighthouse Park in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region. Associated Press

Smoke rising from chimneys in this view of east Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday morning, Jan. 30, 2019, give an indication of furnaces working overtime to keep homes warm as overnight temperatures dipped to 33 below-zero Fahrenheit in the Bismarck-Mandan Lincoln area. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Associated Press

People enjoy at the Lake Michigan at 31st Street Harbor, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region. Associated Press

A harbor light is covered by snow and ice on the Lake Michigan at 39th Street Harbor, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze is expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures could still tumble to record lows in some places before the region begins to thaw out.

Disruptions caused by the cold will persist, too, including power outages and canceled flights and trains.

Before the worst of the cold begins to lift, the National Weather Service says Chicago could hit lows early Thursday that break the city's record of minus 27 set on Jan. 20, 1985.

Temperatures should bounce back into the single digits later Thursday and into the comparative balmy 20s by Friday. More people are expected to return to work in Chicago, which resembled a ghost town Wednesday after most offices told employees to stay home.