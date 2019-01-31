EU states called on to recognize Venezuela opposition leader

Venezuelan opposition's new envoy in Washington Carlos Vecchio, center, accompanied by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., second from left, Chairman Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, left, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks to members of the media following a meeting with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Associated Press

People chant anti-government slogans in a walkout against President Nicolas Maduro, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Venezuelans are exiting their homes and workplaces in a walkout organized by the opposition to demand that Maduro leave power. Associated Press

BRUSSELS -- The European Parliament is calling on the European Union's member states to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president.

The 28-member bloc is still defining its position on the crisis there.

The EU legislature approved by a 439-104 margin a resolution that also condemned the continued violence and the detention of journalists who sought to cover events there.

"All of Venezuela is watching us," said Esteban Gonzalez Pons of the Christian Democrat EPP group. "Let's make Venezuelan history today by recognizing the democratic and legitimate power of Venezuela."

EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the crisis at a meeting in Bucharest later Thursday.