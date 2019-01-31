Subzero cold brings record low, minus 20, to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The dangerously cold weather system that's enveloped much the Midwest has brought an icy record low to South Bend.

The National Weather Service says the temperature fell to minus 20 degrees (minus 28 Celsius) Thursday morning in the northern Indiana city, setting a record low for the date. The previous record was minus 11 (minus 23 Celsius), set in 1936.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Roller says South Bend's record low is "odd" because when temperature records are set they're usually within a few degrees of the previous record, and not nine degrees.

The bitter cold is expected to ease Thursday before snow moves into Indiana. Light to moderate snowfall is expected overnight across the state, with up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) possible over north-central and east-central Indiana.